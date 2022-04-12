Betty Amelia (Twing) Martin

November 14, 1923-April 9, 2022

Betty Amelia (Twing) Martin, 98, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on April 9, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be held the same day, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Burial at Greenview Memorial Gardens in Moline, Illinois will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10:30 A.M.

Betty was born on November 14, 1923 in Kewanee, Illinois. She was married to Homer M. Martin for 27 Years, He preceded her in death. After Betty attended college for two years, she worked as a beautician. Later, she retired from Rock Island Arsenal, after 25 years of service as a procurement officer. She was a member of First Evangelical Free Church in Moline, Illinois. After moving to Missouri, she was a member of Raintree Community Church in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Betty was Preceded in Death by her parents, husband, siblings and her oldest granddaughter Andrea Gustafson.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie Earle of Lee's Summit Missouri, Terri Kionka of Williamsburg, VA, five grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Wayside Waifs of Kansas City, Missouri.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700.