Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Lou Ritz
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Betty Lou Ritz

November 20, 1943-January 4, 2022

DAVENPORT-Betty Lou Ritz, 78, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9th at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Betty was born November 20, 1943 in Princeton, Missouri, the daughter of Omer Ervin and Irene (Cunningham) Rhoades. She married Gueldon Leroy Ritz.

Betty worked as a cook for Iowa East Central Train. She enjoyed crocheting, watching "The Price is Right" and "Let's Make a Deal", and sitting outside underneath her gazebo. She cherished her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Leroy; daughters, Brenda (Bob) Phillips of Davenport, Regina Patterson of Davenport, Karen Lovedy of Davenport, Rhonda (JD) Sampica of Moline, Pamela (Melvin) Ritz of Davenport; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Patty) Rhoades; and sisters-in-law, Norma Rhoades and Linda Caudill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Rhoades; sister, Helen Harris; brothers-in-law, Homer Harris and Bob Caudill; son-in-law, John Patterson; granddaughter, Alishia; and great-granddaughter, Tasha.

Online condolences may be made to Betty's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.