Betty Lou Ritz

November 20, 1943-January 4, 2022

DAVENPORT-Betty Lou Ritz, 78, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9th at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Betty was born November 20, 1943 in Princeton, Missouri, the daughter of Omer Ervin and Irene (Cunningham) Rhoades. She married Gueldon Leroy Ritz.

Betty worked as a cook for Iowa East Central Train. She enjoyed crocheting, watching "The Price is Right" and "Let's Make a Deal", and sitting outside underneath her gazebo. She cherished her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Leroy; daughters, Brenda (Bob) Phillips of Davenport, Regina Patterson of Davenport, Karen Lovedy of Davenport, Rhonda (JD) Sampica of Moline, Pamela (Melvin) Ritz of Davenport; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Patty) Rhoades; and sisters-in-law, Norma Rhoades and Linda Caudill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Rhoades; sister, Helen Harris; brothers-in-law, Homer Harris and Bob Caudill; son-in-law, John Patterson; granddaughter, Alishia; and great-granddaughter, Tasha.

