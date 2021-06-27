Menu
Betty A. Schneider
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Betty A. Schneider

January 8, 1928-June 19, 2021

DAVENPORT-Betty A. Schneider, 93, of Davenport, IA passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Round Rock, Texas. Per family request, services will be private. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Betty's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Betty was born on January 8, 1928 to Hollis and Bernice Wooldridge in Davenport, Iowa. She was united in marriage to William Schneider on February 4, 1950; he preceded her in death in 1998. Betty loved to travel the US with Bill spending time camping and fishing together in their trailer. She was a member of the local card club, the Putnam Museum Guild, and served as Secretary of King's Daughters from 1966 - 2000. Betty was also an active member at St. Mark Lutheran Church, belonging to different groups and committees.

Those left to honor her memory are her children Gale (Zahir) Bacchus and Mark (Gerilyn) Schneider; grandchildren Korinda Lee, Kaitlin Peterson, Taryn Schneider, and Benjamin Schneider; great-grandchildren William & Kiarra Rodriguez, Logan, Carter & Finley Peterson, Luke & Bobby Schneider; and great-great grandson Leon Rodriguez. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother Larry Wooldridge.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May she rest in peace. God Bless.
Joy Tinnian
Family
June 29, 2021
Thinking of you and the family. Always enjoyed being with my mom and your mom together.
Linda sebbas
Friend
June 27, 2021
