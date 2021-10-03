Betty Jane Swartout

February 4, 1927-September 14, 2021

LARGO-Betty Jane Swartout, 94, a resident of Largo, FL, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Bonsecours Maria Manor, St. Petersburg, FL.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at St. John's United Methodist Church, Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.

Betty was born February 4, 1927, in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Frank Dewey and Leila (Chandler) Martin. She married Melvin H Swartout on August 30, 1953, at St. John's United Methodist Church.

She was employed as a Bank Teller and later helped in running the family business in Davenport, retiring to Florida after over 50 years of active work. Betty always liked to dance to live big band music with Mel and play cards with friends. Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Mel; her daughters, Bethel J and Penny S; son, Christopher K; and three grand children and several great grand children. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Kenneth C Martin.