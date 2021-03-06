Betty Thoensen

November 19, 1925-December 24, 2020

DAVENPORT-Betty Thoensen, 95, of Davenport, passed away December 24, 2020 of natural causes.

Betty was born in Mystic, Iowa, the daughter of the late Blanche and Miles Bankson. She was a sibling of eight brothers and sisters. Betty moved to Davenport at a young age and worked as an administrative assistant at local companies as well as Oscar Mayer. Betty was a proud member of the Oscar Mayer Oscarettes. She often shared stories of their events and camaraderie. Betty attended First Christian Church and loved playing cards with friends at CASI. She enjoyed traveling extensively and was an avid Cubs & Hawkeyes fan. Betty treasured time with her family, all of whom she loved dearly.

Betty will be forever remembered by her grandson, Justin (Alys); great-grandchildren, Klein & Lauren; daughter-in-law, Rosemary; and sister, Pat (Ron). She also leaves many other nieces, nephews, family members and friends who will lovingly remember her.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill); beloved son, Don; step-son, Pete; son, Michael; brother-in-law, Arthur (Bud); sisters-in-law, Marion, Peg & Loretta; and close friend, Cynthia.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.