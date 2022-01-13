Menu
Beverly A. DeMay
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
McDonald Funeral Home
46 Grove Street
Prophetstown, IL

Beverly A. DeMay

February 9, 1944-January 11, 2022

PROPHETSTOWN – Beverly A. DeMay, age 77, died at her home Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Beverly was born on February 9, 1944 in Geneseo the daughter of Earl and Laura (Willett) Evans. She married Francis A. DeMay on February 13, 1960 at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Geneseo. He died on December 25, 2012. Beverly was employed for 27 years at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Prophetstown retiring as the Laundry Supervisor. She and her husband also operated F & B Bait and Tackle in Prophetstown. Beverly loved yard work and working in the garden. Beverly cherished her time with family and grandkids.

Survivors include, two sons, Ronald (Dee) DeMay of Prophetstown; Randall DeMay of Sterling; one brother, Daniel Evans of Cambridge; three grandchildren, Cory DeMay, Christina (Jordon Sperry) DeMay and Curt (Mallory) DeMay; four great grandchildren, Aiden, Alaina, Huntley and Zaylyn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister-in-law, Maxine Evans.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Prophetstown.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdoanldfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McDonald Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.