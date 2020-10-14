Menu
Beverly J. Zarndt
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1928
DIED
October 8, 2020

Beverly J. Zarndt

January 8, 1928-October 8, 2020

Beverly Jane Zarndt, age 92, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Jersey Ridge Place, in Davenport, Iowa.

Services for the family will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, and internment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon, Wisconsin.

Beverly was born on January 8, 1928, in Horicon, to Benjamin Jon and Lillian Emma Tietz(nee Zischke). She was a 1945 graduate of Horicon High School, received her BA degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and her MA degree from Western Illinois University. She taught in Oakfield, Wisconsin, and several schools in Davenport, Iowa, until her retirement. She married Al Raue in 1947 and Don Zarndt in 1960.

She loved being Baba to her grandchildren and especially loved being Great Baba to her great grandchildren. Beverly was a life-long New York Yankee and Packer fan, enjoyed playing the piano and appreciated good scotch.

She is survived by her daughter Kristina Jane Raue Whalen(Dan), Le Claire, Iowa, sons Steven Jon Zarndt (Mariann), Decatur, Illinois and Rick Zarndt (Janet) Layton, Utah and dear friend Candice Benjamin. She is further survived by grandchildren; Amanda Jane Stagg, Christopher Scupham, Sara Jane Brickey and Skylar Jon Zarndt, and great grandchildren Cameron and Chase Scupham, Edmond, Jackson and Benjamin Stagg, Maddalena Zarndt and Avery Jane Brickey.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home of Horicon, Wisconsin, is assisting the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
