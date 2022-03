Beverly Jane Gamber Larssen

July 7, 1937-December 18, 2021

Beverly Jane Gamber Larssen, 84, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Visitation will be held between 4-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made in her name to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Beverly was born on July 7, 1937 to Leo and Loretta (Martens) Kling in Davenport, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Duane in September 1956 in Davenport, Iowa and they went onto enjoy 39 years of marriage, Duane passed October 1995. She later married Les Larssen in September 1997 and they went onto enjoy 19 years of marriage, Les passed December, 12, 2015.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1956. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, decorating for Christmas, at home and at the church, loved the Hawkeyes, and her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was beautiful and always young at heart.

Missing her dearly include her children, Cyndi (Rich) Gravert, Pam (Scott) Dittmer, Debbie (Glen) Thede, and Gary (Kay) Gamber; grandchildren, Jason (Kim) Gravert, Jenna Gravert, Jared (Keegan) Gravert, Rachel (Justin) Hay, Michael (Christine) Dittmer, Kyle (Sydney Buckles) Dittmer, Karter Dittmer, Gregory (Stephanie) Thede, Marissa (Tim) Reynolds, Shelby and Natalie Thede, and Rose (Mike) Anders; great-grandchildren, Kylee, Kali, Kenzie Gravert, Elliot, Easton, Anistyn, Oaklynn Hay, Harleigh, Kruze Dittmer, Ryker, Tinley Thede, Frances, Lincoln Reynolds, Hunter, Blake Anders; special friend, Neal Devine; siblings, Marilyn Creighton, Wanda (Wendell) Rochholz, and Dean Kling.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Duane and Les; sisters, Louise DeWitt, Betty Hadley, Delores Padget, and Linda Conconnon; and brothers, Glen, Gerald, and Loren Kling.

I love you ALL.

Mom