Beverly J. Orcutt
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022

Beverly J. Orcutt

September 26, 1931-January 1, 2022

Beverly J. Orcutt, 90, of Walcott, IA passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Courtyard Estates Walcott, IA. Private services will be held with burial to follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family and online condolences can be shared at www.runegmortuary.com.

Beverly was born September 26, 1931 in Davenport to Charles & Mary (Taylor) Forgie. She was united in marriage to Donald Orcutt on March 12, 1949 in Davenport. He preceded her in death in 1992. Earlier in life Beverly had been a member of the Davenport Moose Club, she enjoyed playing bingo, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the loves of her life.

Survivors include 2 daughters Jill Orcutt, Davenport and Glenda (Dennis) Bowrey, Davenport; 3 sons Daniel (Sharon) Orcutt, Eldridge, Dennis (Kathy) Orcutt, Nevada, IA and Paul Orcutt, Castle Rock, CO; 14 Grandchildren; 17 Great Grandchildren; and a daughter in law Kris Orcutt, Walcott.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Donald Orcutt Sr., son Donald Orcutt Jr, her parents, 5 sisters; 1 brother; 2 daughter in laws Susan and Pamela Orcutt, and a grandson Matthew Endrizzi.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We both want to offer our sympathy on the loss of Bev. She will be missed. She was a tough little lady.
Vicky and Ron from next door
January 12, 2022
Thinking of you with deepest sympathy .
Debby Deere
January 4, 2022
