Beverly Soenksen

November 11, 1949-January 7, 2022

Beverly Soenksen, 72, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away January 7, 2022. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton, IA. Inurnment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in DeWitt. Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or Pleasant Valley Education Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Bev was born November 11, 1949, to Leslie and Delight (McDowell) Borcherding in Waterloo, IA. She grew up in Sumner, IA, where she graduated High School. Following High School, Bev attended Wartburg College, where she met her future husband, Glen. On July 18, 1970, she was united in marriage to Glen Soenksen. Bev finished college at Augustana College to pursue her career in teaching. Upon graduation, she began teaching junior high English in the Rock Island School District for 5 years. She delighted in spending time at home when her two daughters were born. Then she returned to teaching at Scott Community College and Blackhawk College while still making time to be a devoted mother and wife. Bev then pursued teaching English at Pleasant Valley High School for 23 years until retirement. She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton. She enjoyed serving many years teaching Sunday school at Zion with her good friend Lorna Sawyer. Bev found her sense of self worth in honoring God through selflessly serving others, baking, enjoying music, and most importantly, spending time with family, especially her beloved grandchildren.

Bev will be missed deeply by her husband of 51 years, Glen; daughters: Amy (Pete) Thompson and Kim (Casey) Conover; grandchildren: Kara and Jack Thompson, and Cody Conover; and her siblings: Marilyn (Andy) Wottreng, Ron (Diane) Borcherding, Dave (Kathy) Borcherding, and Darryl (Jamie) Borcherding. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Delight.