Beverly A. Thies

December 14, 1943-September 17, 2021

BETTENDORF-Beverly A. Thies, 77, of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Friday, September 17, 2021. Visitation will be held from 12-1pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary. A Graveside Service will be held for the family at 2pm at the Inland Cemetery, Bennett, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the Bettendorf Public Library or any animal shelter. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Beverly was born December 14, 1943 in Davenport, Iowa. Parents were Edwin J. and Jennie C. (Lange) Nissen. She married David Thies in 1974. Bev received her BA degree from Western Illinois University and retired in 2009 after working 46 years. She was an avid reader, master gardener, and loved her schipperkes. Bev also volunteered for a variety of organizations over the years; including the Bettendorf Police Department and Genesis East.

Survivors include her husband, their son David (Abbie), her sister Carol, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by their daughter Carrie, her parents, and her brother-in-law Jerry Marten.