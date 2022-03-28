Bob and Mary Beat

Bob (8/27/1941-12/26/2019) and Mary (7/1/1940-10/3/2021) lived for 50 years in Bettendorf. He spent his career as a systems analyst for the U.S. Army at the Rock Island Arsenal. She was a middle and high school English teacher for the Davenport Schools. He was an avid golfer, ham radio operator and pilot. She was a fabric artist, clothing designer and quilter.

They are survived by their daughter Beth (Anselmi) in California, son David in Virginia, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service April 4, 2022 11:00 am at the Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery. Memorial to follow.