Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bob Hammill
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Assumption High School
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Bob Hammill

January 2, 1943-December 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-Bob Hammill, 77, formerly of Davenport, passed away December 9, 2020, in San Francisco, California.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at church. To view the complete obituary and memorial service details, visit BobHammill.com. You may also leave condolences at hmdfuneralhome.com.

Bob was born January 2, 1943, in Chicago, to James A. and Geraldine M. (Kessler) Hammill. He graduated from Assumption High School in 1962 and received his accounting degree from St. Ambrose University. He taught accounting for over 30 years at Black Hawk College in Moline.

Bob was active with several churches and organizations, including the Knights of Columbus. He loved his time with his chocolate lab, Alex, with whom he cheered up both the sick and well during volunteer comfort visits.

In 2013, Bob moved to San Francisco to be close to his daughter, Michelle, and family. Without missing a beat in his new hometown, Bob made close friends and continued to be an active participant in the church community.

Bob loved to spend time with family and friends and was a ray of sunshine to countless people. He lived and loved fully and unconditionally and accepted everyone he met for who they were.

Bob is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Michelle (Kent) of San Francisco; granddaughters, Mia and Kira; brother, Dennis (Violet) Hammill of Davenport; nieces, Lisa (Guy) Robertson of Davenport; Laurie (Tony) Kemmit of West Des Moines; grandniece and grandnephews Bennett, Marissa and Michael Robertson; and former wife, Katherine Bernier of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; and brothers, Jim, Michael, and Joseph.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Jun
21
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
one of the great ones.
fred hawley
School
June 20, 2021
Denny, I'm so sorry to hear about your brother's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jan Nelson
Other
June 16, 2021
Dennis sorry to see this. Bob was special. Really a good guy! Take care. See you soon!
Joe Kellenberger + STEVE and Jim K.
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results