Bob Hammill

January 2, 1943-December 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-Bob Hammill, 77, formerly of Davenport, passed away December 9, 2020, in San Francisco, California.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at church.

Bob was born January 2, 1943, in Chicago, to James A. and Geraldine M. (Kessler) Hammill. He graduated from Assumption High School in 1962 and received his accounting degree from St. Ambrose University. He taught accounting for over 30 years at Black Hawk College in Moline.

Bob was active with several churches and organizations, including the Knights of Columbus. He loved his time with his chocolate lab, Alex, with whom he cheered up both the sick and well during volunteer comfort visits.

In 2013, Bob moved to San Francisco to be close to his daughter, Michelle, and family. Without missing a beat in his new hometown, Bob made close friends and continued to be an active participant in the church community.

Bob loved to spend time with family and friends and was a ray of sunshine to countless people. He lived and loved fully and unconditionally and accepted everyone he met for who they were.

Bob is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Michelle (Kent) of San Francisco; granddaughters, Mia and Kira; brother, Dennis (Violet) Hammill of Davenport; nieces, Lisa (Guy) Robertson of Davenport; Laurie (Tony) Kemmit of West Des Moines; grandniece and grandnephews Bennett, Marissa and Michael Robertson; and former wife, Katherine Bernier of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; and brothers, Jim, Michael, and Joseph.