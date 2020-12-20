Bob Hammill

January 2, 1943-December 9, 2020

Bob Hammill, 77, formerly of Davenport, IA, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in San Francisco, CA.

There will be a service hosted online on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Details are at BobHammill.com.

Bob was born January 2, 1943, in Chicago, to James A. and Geraldine M. (Kessler) Hammill. He graduated from Assumption High School, class of 1962, and received his accounting degree from St. Ambrose University.

Bob began his career in Iowa as an accountant at a local firm and eventually moved on to Ralston Purina. He then taught accounting for over 30 years, retiring from Black Hawk College in Moline, IL, in 2001.

During his retirement, Bob was active with several churches and volunteer organizations, including the Knights of Columbus. He loved his time around the Quad Cities with his chocolate lab, Alex, with whom he cheered up both the sick and well during comfort visits as a volunteer.

In 2013, Bob moved to San Francisco to be close to his daughter, Michelle, and family. Without missing a beat in his new hometown, Bob made close friends and continued to be an active participant in the church community.

In Iowa and California, Bob loved to spend time with family and friends. He lived every moment to its fullest and was always up for an adventure. Bob never heard a joke that wasn't funny, saw a friend who didn't get a hug, or met a dog that didn't get a scratch. His affection for others and zeal for life was infectious. Bob was a ray of sunshine to countless people. He lived and loved fully and unconditionally and accepted everyone he met for who they were.

Bob is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Michelle (Kent) of San Francisco; granddaughters, Mia and Kira; brother, Dennis (Violet) Hammill of Davenport; nieces, Lisa (Guy) Robertson of Davenport; Laurie (Tony) Kemmit of West Des Moines; grandniece and grand nephews Bennett, Marissa and Michael Robertson; and former wife, Katherine Bernier of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; and brothers, Jim, Michael, and Joseph.

Donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the ASPCA in his honor.