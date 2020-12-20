Menu
Bob Hammill
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Assumption High School

Bob Hammill

January 2, 1943-December 9, 2020

Bob Hammill, 77, formerly of Davenport, IA, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in San Francisco, CA.

There will be a service hosted online on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Details are at BobHammill.com.

Bob was born January 2, 1943, in Chicago, to James A. and Geraldine M. (Kessler) Hammill. He graduated from Assumption High School, class of 1962, and received his accounting degree from St. Ambrose University.

Bob began his career in Iowa as an accountant at a local firm and eventually moved on to Ralston Purina. He then taught accounting for over 30 years, retiring from Black Hawk College in Moline, IL, in 2001.

During his retirement, Bob was active with several churches and volunteer organizations, including the Knights of Columbus. He loved his time around the Quad Cities with his chocolate lab, Alex, with whom he cheered up both the sick and well during comfort visits as a volunteer.

In 2013, Bob moved to San Francisco to be close to his daughter, Michelle, and family. Without missing a beat in his new hometown, Bob made close friends and continued to be an active participant in the church community.

In Iowa and California, Bob loved to spend time with family and friends. He lived every moment to its fullest and was always up for an adventure. Bob never heard a joke that wasn't funny, saw a friend who didn't get a hug, or met a dog that didn't get a scratch. His affection for others and zeal for life was infectious. Bob was a ray of sunshine to countless people. He lived and loved fully and unconditionally and accepted everyone he met for who they were.

Bob is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Michelle (Kent) of San Francisco; granddaughters, Mia and Kira; brother, Dennis (Violet) Hammill of Davenport; nieces, Lisa (Guy) Robertson of Davenport; Laurie (Tony) Kemmit of West Des Moines; grandniece and grand nephews Bennett, Marissa and Michael Robertson; and former wife, Katherine Bernier of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; and brothers, Jim, Michael, and Joseph.

Donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the ASPCA in his honor.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
J&R Flannagan
January 3, 2021
J&R Flannagan
January 3, 2021
Grandpa Bob will forever be loved. Memories of his kindness, and tall tales of his heroics when dinosaurs roamed the land, swirl in the hearts of our children. May you find strength in your many memories during this time of grief.
J&R Flannagan
January 3, 2021
Condolence & All Our Love ! To Michelle , Kent, Mia, Kira His Families & Friends ! I can't forget Marigold , or. Bob would not forget that ! Happy Bithday Bob ! Love Your Sis !
Connie Lodico Wilkens
January 2, 2021
Would like to thank Bob for all the help with the maintenance committee and the Holy Name fish fry´s at St Alphonsus. We had a lot of fun together he will be missed
Tom Stahler
January 2, 2021
Dennis, Sorry to see the loss of your brother.
Denny Cox
December 22, 2020
Denny, I am so sorry to hear of Bob´s passing. Though so long ago, I still remember his warm smile. My prayers are with your whole family.
Phyllis Viner
December 21, 2020
I sat on the board of directors with Bob at Cafe on Vine. Bob was always trying to help others in anyway he could. He was a truly holy man in so many ways. He and Alex spent hours every week in Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and then went out in the community doing good through action. My sincere condolences to the family and a special recognition of how well you took care of him these last few years. When I visited him in San Francisco a few years back, I could see how happy he was to be close to family. He is at peace now. He served his Lord and Savior well. God Bless!
Jim Tiedje
December 20, 2020
Thinking of your family during your time of sorrow, Bob will be missed by all who knew him
Dale Hackett
December 20, 2020
Bob, you lead a wonderful life, I am glad that I had the good fortune to know you.
Jim Keefe
December 20, 2020
Bob was a key member of the Class of 1962 at Assumption. He was an outstanding athlete on the gridiron and the track. He stayed in touch with many of us. He showed us what it meant to be giving. We will miss him. My prayers go out to his daughter Michelle and her children. Rest in peace Bob.
Stanislaw Maliszewski
December 20, 2020
