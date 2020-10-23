Bobby L. Hess

April 29, 1929-October 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Bobby L. Hess, 91, of Davenport, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. Funeral services will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10 am at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. His final resting place will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bobby was born April 29, 1929 in Savanna, IL, the son of Earl and Claribel (Bowman) Hess. He married Madonna Hannafan on October 2, 1951 in Clinton. She passed away June 14, 2004. He proudly served in the Army Reserves for 30 years and was a Company Commander during the Korean Conflict. He retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1989.

He worked as an engineer for Bell Labs for 40 years and invented "call waiting". He retired in 1992. He served as chairman for several years on the Davenport Planning and Zoning Commission and loved watching baseball, running the Bix and even completed the Marine Corp Marathon in Washington DC in 1993.

Those left to honor his memory include his sons: Peter (Laura) Hess, Davenport Mark (Tia) Hess, NC and Matthew Hess, Davenport,

grandchildren: Christopher and Amanda, great grandchildren, Damien, Adrianne and Landen and his beloved cat, Buzz.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Eric, three sisters and two brothers.