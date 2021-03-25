Bonita (Bonnie) Jo Farren

January 30, 1942-March 22, 2021

DAVENPORT-Bonita (Bonnie) Jo Farren, 79, of Davenport, passed away, Monday, March 22, 2021, at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday 27, 2021 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd, Moline. Visitation will be from 12:30pm to 1:30pm Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Bonita was born on January 30, 1942, in Moline, the daughter of Joe F and Frances I (Doppler) Griffin. She married Ronald Sherman Farren on November 25, 1961, in Moline. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2013. Bonnie and her husband's parents were founding members of Moline Gospel Temple. She was a member of New Hope Foursquare Church, Moline, and was very active in her faith. Bonita was a member of various women's groups. She was also a deaconess and taught sunday school for many years. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She would spend hours on the phone talking with her family and friends so she could stay up to date with what was happening in their lives.

Survivors include her daughter, Ronita Farren; granddaughters, Lorren and Anna Oostenryk; siblings, Dave Griffin, Rhonda Miller, Darlene Beal, Louis Griffin, and John (Gale) Griffin; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, Harley, Jack, Doug, Beverly, and Mary Kay.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.