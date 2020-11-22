Bonnie Brown Mohr

September 17, 1941-November 16, 2020

Bonnie Brown Mohr, 79, died November 16, 2020 at her home in Godfrey, Illinois surrounded by family.

Due to COVID-19, the family is having a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa is handling arrangements.

Bonnie was born September 17th, 1941 in Davenport, Iowa, the eldest of two daughters born to Howard and Grace Brown. She grew up on the family farm in LeClaire and was a graduate of LeClaire High School. She met Ed Mohr during her high school days and later reconnected with him in the 1980s. They were married in January 1983. They spent many years living in Godfrey and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Bonnie looked forward to visiting with her children and grandchildren.

Bonnie and Ed traveled often, taking trips to Hawaii, Florida, and spending Christmas in Hilton Head, South Carolina. They were active members of the Alton Motorboat Club and cherish their long lasting friendships. In retirement, Bonnie and Ed split their time between Illinois and a second home in Palmetto, Florida where they loved to soak up the sunshine during the cold fall and winter months of the Midwest.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Edward Mohr of Godfrey; daughters, Jodie King and Lorie Rupp (David) of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Casie and Tyler Wilford, of Texas; sister, Sue Oetzmann (Kenny) of Davenport; four stepchildren, Rick McDannel (Rosalie) of The Villages, Florida, Christina Hendrix (Lloyd) of Edwardsville, Illinois, Machele Stetson (Mike) of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Sheryl Howes (Ben) of Mesa, Arizona; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

