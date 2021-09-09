Menu
Bradley T. Bowers
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Bradley T. Bowers

June 1, 1963-September 4, 2021

PLEASANT VALLEY-Bradley T. Bowers, 58, of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at home surrounded by his siblings and friends.

Graveside Interment is 4:00 Thursday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of the Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Bradley Todd Bowers was born June 1, 1963, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Russel and Thelma (Phillips) Bowers. He worked for Dolan Gutter Service and the Teamstears Local 371.

He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Brad is survived by his mother, Thelma Bowers of Pleasant Valley; four siblings, Diane Bowers, Debbie (Tim DeNeve) Theil, Brian Bowers, and Bruce Bowers; and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Russel Bowers. Special thanks to friends; Joey Lehman, Bob Stark and Paul Braddock.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Pleasant Valley Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about this ejoyed Brads company
bob walker
Friend
September 9, 2021
