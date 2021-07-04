Brady Allen Weller

January 28, 1948-June 25, 2021

DAVENPORT-Brady Allen Weller, 73, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on June 25, 2021. On July 8, 2021 there will be a visitation with family and friends from 1:00-2:00 pm, followed by a service at The Runge Mortuary & Crematory, Davenport, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 776, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Brady was a life-long Quad-City resident. Born in Moline, IL on January 28, 1948, he was the son to Dexter and Shirley Weller. Raised in Silvis, Illinois. Brady went into the Armed Forces upon graduating from high school. He served in The Army as an E-4 from May 16, 1968 through May 15, 1970, with one tour of duty in Vietnam, October 12, 1968 through August 24, 1969. Upon completion of honorable service, Brady returned to the Quad-Cities to work for the Rock Island Lines Railroad as a switchman. He married Sharlsie Weller and they raised their two children in Barstow, Illinois. In 1982, Brady went to work for the Rock Island Arsenal as a machinist, continuing to serve his country as a civil service employee with more than 30 years of service. After his divorce, Brady retired in Davenport, Iowa with his partner Cathy Burbank.

Music was an important part of Brady's life, from his teen years starting a local band to playing for family and friends with his acoustical guitar. He enjoyed fishing, camping, scuba diving, boating, skiing, riding his Harley motor cycle, and traveling.

Brady is survived by his daughter Denise Campbell and her husband Todd, son Dustin Weller, grandchildren; Tyler Weller, Madeline Weller, Jarred Campbell, and Lilly Campbell; great-grandchild Theon Hill, and nephew Allen Newman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dexter and Shirley Weller, his sister Judith Neuman, his maternal grandparents Pete and Marie Catlin, and by his paternal grandmother Emma Hurt.