Brady Allen Weller
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Brady Allen Weller

January 28, 1948-June 25, 2021

DAVENPORT-Brady Allen Weller, 73, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on June 25, 2021. On July 8, 2021 there will be a visitation with family and friends from 1:00-2:00 pm, followed by a service at The Runge Mortuary & Crematory, Davenport, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 776, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Brady was a life-long Quad-City resident. Born in Moline, IL on January 28, 1948, he was the son to Dexter and Shirley Weller. Raised in Silvis, Illinois. Brady went into the Armed Forces upon graduating from high school. He served in The Army as an E-4 from May 16, 1968 through May 15, 1970, with one tour of duty in Vietnam, October 12, 1968 through August 24, 1969. Upon completion of honorable service, Brady returned to the Quad-Cities to work for the Rock Island Lines Railroad as a switchman. He married Sharlsie Weller and they raised their two children in Barstow, Illinois. In 1982, Brady went to work for the Rock Island Arsenal as a machinist, continuing to serve his country as a civil service employee with more than 30 years of service. After his divorce, Brady retired in Davenport, Iowa with his partner Cathy Burbank.

Music was an important part of Brady's life, from his teen years starting a local band to playing for family and friends with his acoustical guitar. He enjoyed fishing, camping, scuba diving, boating, skiing, riding his Harley motor cycle, and traveling.

Brady is survived by his daughter Denise Campbell and her husband Todd, son Dustin Weller, grandchildren; Tyler Weller, Madeline Weller, Jarred Campbell, and Lilly Campbell; great-grandchild Theon Hill, and nephew Allen Newman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dexter and Shirley Weller, his sister Judith Neuman, his maternal grandparents Pete and Marie Catlin, and by his paternal grandmother Emma Hurt.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Jul
8
Service
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
So sorry to hear of Brady's passing. My husband Woody and I thought he was a wonderful man, and we always enjoyed it when he and Cathy shared their musical talents at church. Rest in peace, Brady.
Joyce Paustian
July 13, 2021
Trillium Driver Solutions
July 8, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this very difficult time.
Lyn and Monte McMahill
Friend
July 6, 2021
May God offer his comfort to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss.
Lyndy Morgan (Hajny)
School
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results