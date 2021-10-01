Brantley Michael Welford

August 23, 2016-August 22, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Our lively, fun-loving little guy, Brantley Michael Welford, of Eldridge, went to heaven on August 22, 2021, surrounded by family. Brantley, born August 23, 2016, was the sunshine wherever he went, touching everyone he met with joy, giggles, and a-ready-for-anything attitude.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. A visitation and funeral service will be held at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 23rd.

Brantley really, really loved Mickey Mouse and couldn't get enough of baseball. Other favorite activities included playing basketball, football, swimming; camping and going to car shows with Grandma Rhonda and his brother and sisters; anything and everything outdoors; Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Elvira Zion Lutheran Church; preschool; toy cars and trucks; and was totally full of "Snips and Snails and Puppy Dog Tails" as all little boys should be. Brantley especially enjoyed hanging out at car shows on the weekends, especially those hosted by The Clinton Area Rod Club.

He is survived by: his father Jay (James); his mother Tori; his big brother and best friend, Timothy; his little sisters Braylyn and Kinzley, both of whom he adored; paternal grandmother Rhonda Welford; paternal grandfather James Welford; maternal grandfather Todd Tanner; great-grandmother Verna Rowson; great step-grandmother Jeanne Rowson; many aunts and uncles, cousins, and extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Rhonda Tanner and paternal great-grandfather, William Rowson.

The support of family, friends, and those who have reached out has been overwhelming and comforting. Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Clinton Area Rod Club to further support child abuse awareness, children in need, other memorial and extraordinary related expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.