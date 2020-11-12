Brent C. Erps

February 17, 1970-November 7, 2020

Brent C. Erps of Longmont, Colorado, passed away November 7, 2020 at the age of 50 after a hard- fought battle with cancer. Due to Covid-19 limitations, a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.

Brent was born February 17, 1970, to Tom and Doris (Kincaid)Erps in Davenport, Iowa. He grew up in LeClaire, Iowa. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School, where he played soccer. Brent went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Technology from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. Having grown up in a rural area, he always loved the outdoors and was drawn to the mountains of Colorado. He moved to Boulder, Colorado, soon after graduating from college and there he enjoyed all the activities the mountains have to offer. Snow skiing, hiking, dirt biking, snowmobiling and rafting were some of his favorite past times. He also modified a jeep specifically for off roading in the mountains, where he enjoyed the challenge as well as the scenery.

Brent eventually settled in Longmont, Colorado, and on June 12, 2018, he was united in marriage to Laura Elisa Padilla. Although their time together was short, they shared a very happy life. Brent worked in the utility gas and electric instillation industry, training many employees as he served as operator, foreman, supervisor, & superintendent over the years. Most recently working for Northern Pipe Line. He was dedicated to his work and enjoyed mentoring employees. Brent will always be remembered as a kind and humble man with a big heart.

Brent is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester and Georgia Erps, Robert and Dorothy Kincaid; his uncle, David Erps and cousin Connor Kincaid.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Laura Elisa Erps and her family; his patents, Tom and Doris (Kincaid) Erps, Bettendorf, Iowa; sister, Tina (Erps) McGee, brother-in-law, Mike McGee and niece, Ava McGee, Atlanta, Georgia; uncles Don (Debbie) Kincaid and Richard Erps, along with several cousins.

In Brent's memory, donations can be made to: Colorado Children's Hospital Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado or University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa.