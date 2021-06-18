Menu
Brent J. Cobb
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Brent J. Cobb

November 26, 1947-June 14, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Brent J. Cobb, 73, of Rock Island, passed away Monday June 14, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

Funeral services will be 10:30am Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 9:00am to service time. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the family.

Brent was born on November 26, 1947 in Moline, the son of Ivan Oscar and Rose (Giese) Cobb. He was a graduate of Moline High School in 1965, where he played football and basketball and later graduated from Blackhawk College. Brent was a United States Army Veteran having served in Vietnam.

Mr. Cobb had served as a police officer with the Rock Island Arsenal for 30 years, retiring in 2006.

Brent was a member of Vietnam Veterans of America 669, Fraternal Order of Police and The Sanctuary Quad Cities. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears and collecting coins.

He is survived by his sisters, Debbie Bernal and Carol Martin; nieces, Brenda Bernal, Cassie (Christopher) Torres; nephew, Ronald Martin; great nieces, Aletha and Olvia; along with many good friends including, Bob Foster.

Brent was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Rose Cobb.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Jun
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He was such a special man. I went to Kentucky for cancer treatment and he was a fellow christian and friend that helped me thru. Great guy! Sorry for your loss.
Heidi A Cruson
November 1, 2021
Dear Debbie, So sorry to hear of Brents passing. You and the family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Kathy & Patti
July 1, 2021
