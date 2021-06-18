Brian Jay Justman

April 14, 1980-June 3, 2021

DAVENPORT-Brian Jay Justman, 41, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Cremation will be done with no services at this time. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Brian was born April 14, 1980, in Davenport, to Doanld and Nanette Justman. He is survived by 2 sons, Jason and Jacob Justman; the boys' mother, Sharae Licklider; his parents, Doanld and Nanette Justman; brother, Robert Allen Justman; and sister, Tamara Jen Justman.