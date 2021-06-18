Menu
Brian Jay Justman
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Brian Jay Justman

April 14, 1980-June 3, 2021

DAVENPORT-Brian Jay Justman, 41, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Cremation will be done with no services at this time. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Brian was born April 14, 1980, in Davenport, to Doanld and Nanette Justman. He is survived by 2 sons, Jason and Jacob Justman; the boys' mother, Sharae Licklider; his parents, Doanld and Nanette Justman; brother, Robert Allen Justman; and sister, Tamara Jen Justman.


Published by Quad-City Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.