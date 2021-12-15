Brian John Wilson

March 26, 1960-December 11, 2021

PORT BYRON-The world is a less joyful place with the passing of our friend and loved one, Brian John Wilson. Brian passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at his home the age of 61. A memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 pm, on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Brian was born on March 26, 1960 in Detroit, MI, to Donald and Moira (McKechnie) Wilson. He was united in marriage to Patrice Bain on May 4, 1985 in Saginaw, MI. Brian worked for the past 25 years for Pro Max with product development.

Brian loved good people, live music and good times. Brian also loved music trivia, and he often exchanged trivial facts and knowledge that impressed many. He also loved good food and drink and loved meeting people which took him to many local establishments where he became friends with the owners and managers. These friendships served him well during his six years as Social Director of the Quad City Parrot Head Club, because he found establishments that could accommodate dozens of hungry and thirsty "parrot heads" each month. He became friends with many local musicians and often hired them to provide entertainment at monthly socials. He also helped to coordinate musical performances with the Lindsay Park Yacht Club. During the pandemic shutdown when people were staying home, Brian urged people to watch streaming music sessions online and donate what they could to the performers. While it wasn't a normal income for them, it certainly helped to supplement and it served to keep them in the minds of people for when they could return to normal appearances. He unselfishly cared about the welfare of others. Brian loved life and loved bringing joy to people. He loved to sing and entertain people, and his performances at parties and gatherings will be missed. It is cruel irony that he was taken from us so soon.

He and his wife enjoyed golfing and traveling, with his favorite places being Key West and St. Maarten. Brian enjoyed the sports teams of Michigan dearly, The Wolverines, Tigers, and even the Lions.

He is survived by his wife, Patrice; a sister, Lynne (Dean) Richardson; a brother, Craig Wilson; 2 nieces and 2 nephews; and a long list of people who called him a "friend".

Fair winds and calm waters on your journey, my friend. You will be missed. Condolences may be made to the family at www.gibsonbodefh.com.