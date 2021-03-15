Bruce Lane Chandler

October 28, 1958-March 10, 2021

MOLINE-Bruce Lane Chandler, age 62, of Moline, IL, passed away at home on March 10, 2021. He was born October 28, 1958 in Rock Island, IL to Ray and Erma Chandler.

Bruce was a Marine Corp Veteran and later a welder at the Rock Island Arsenal. He was a devoted father who was passionate about our Lord Jesus Christ, loving with his entire being and putting everything he had into the things he did.

Bruce is survived by his sons, Rayce Chandler ,22, Moline, IL and Cole Chandler, 36, Pacifica, MO.

As were his wishes, cremation is being accorded and no funeral held.