Bruce Lane Chandler
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021

Bruce Lane Chandler

October 28, 1958-March 10, 2021

MOLINE-Bruce Lane Chandler, age 62, of Moline, IL, passed away at home on March 10, 2021. He was born October 28, 1958 in Rock Island, IL to Ray and Erma Chandler.

Bruce was a Marine Corp Veteran and later a welder at the Rock Island Arsenal. He was a devoted father who was passionate about our Lord Jesus Christ, loving with his entire being and putting everything he had into the things he did.

Bruce is survived by his sons, Rayce Chandler ,22, Moline, IL and Cole Chandler, 36, Pacifica, MO.

As were his wishes, cremation is being accorded and no funeral held.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 15, 2021.
My sincere condolences to the family. Love & Prayers
Robin Young
March 16, 2021
So glad I got to spend some time with Bruce before Aunt Erma passed. He was at my house all the time when he was young. Loved him much!! RIP
Connie
March 16, 2021
Bruce was our neighbor when we were young and never saw him without a smile. Dale his brother was good friends with my brother. I was so sorry to read this. My sympathies to his whole family.
Terry Birely Kerr
March 16, 2021
I remember all of us used to play together hang out at either there house or moms house you are missed and loved very much thank you for talking with me on the phone rip cuz
Janice jensen
March 15, 2021
My best memory with Bruce was the fast ride he gave me in his "Cuda!" He was so proud of that car. Had some good times with all the family. Hate to hear he´s gone. Praying for all of you.
Cindy Wilsey Pagel
March 15, 2021
I remember going on motor cycle rides with my cuz and playing cards with family and doing lots of cook outs . I will truly miss u Bruce and u will always be in my .
Diane Lawver
March 15, 2021
My deepest condolences I wish I had got to see him - very sad -
William Bailey
March 15, 2021
