Bruce Herman

May 15, 1938 - November 23, 2020

Bruce Herman, 82, passed away with family by his side on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Memory Care Unit, in Bettendorf, Iowa. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Jack's cemetery in rural LeClaire, everyone is welcome to attend. The family requests that masks and social distancing are followed.

Bruce 'The Barber' Herman was born in Berwyn, IL on May 15, 1938 to LeRoy and Borgny (Nilsen) Herman; and spent his entire life along the Mississippi River he loved. On April 9, 1965 he was united in marriage to DeEsta Joan Scharff. Bruce was an interesting, accepting, and unique person to his family, friends, and customers. He spent over 50 years cutting hair at his barbershop in Princeton Iowa welcoming and enjoying conversation with all. He enjoyed being on the river, riding his motorcycle, working on projects, yoga and meditation, as well as spending time with his family.

Bruce was a thinker, builder, inventor, writer, and problem solver. He built a 35' trimaran sailboat, a house, a car, and a not so finished seaplane. He self published a couple of books about his views on life and growing up on the river and was active in the Unity Church.

He is survived by his wife; his sons Jay (Emily Coussens) Herman, and Brian (Tracie Aronson) Herman; their children Brooks and Bryn; his brothers, Bill Lee (Arliss), Brent (Judy) and Barry. He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, and sister-in-law Judith Herman.

Online condolences may be made to his family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com.