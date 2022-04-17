Bruce Henry Verkruyse
July 31, 1932-March 27, 2022
Bruce Henry Verkruyse passed peacefully Sunday, 3/27/22 in Crestwood, Missouri at 89.
Husband of Rosemary Verkruyse and the late Lois Verkruyse, father of Michelle, Bruce JR, Anthony, and Brian. Brother of (late, Gladys Roesner), Mary Jo Cherry, Jean Causemaker, and Kathy Tipple.
Bruce's life consisted of faith, family, and friends.
Services: Mass, St. Joseph Parish, Ballwin, MO. 4/22/22 11 a.m.
Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, 4/23/22, 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts to Kairos Prison Ministry, Cornerstone Scripture Study, St. Louis Honor Flight, Saint Anthony's Atkinson IL, or American Heart Association.
