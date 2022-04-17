Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bruce Henry Verkruyse

Bruce Henry Verkruyse

July 31, 1932-March 27, 2022

Bruce Henry Verkruyse passed peacefully Sunday, 3/27/22 in Crestwood, Missouri at 89.

Husband of Rosemary Verkruyse and the late Lois Verkruyse, father of Michelle, Bruce JR, Anthony, and Brian. Brother of (late, Gladys Roesner), Mary Jo Cherry, Jean Causemaker, and Kathy Tipple.

Bruce's life consisted of faith, family, and friends.

Services: Mass, St. Joseph Parish, Ballwin, MO. 4/22/22 11 a.m.

Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, 4/23/22, 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts to Kairos Prison Ministry, Cornerstone Scripture Study, St. Louis Honor Flight, Saint Anthony's Atkinson IL, or American Heart Association.

Friends sign family's on-line guestbook Schrader.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.