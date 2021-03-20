Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Byron W. Rovine
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA

Byron W. Rovine

February 1, 1927-March 13, 2021

BETTENDORF-Byron W. Rovine, MD, 94, of Bettendorf, Iowa; passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Private services were held and inurnment will be at the National Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois. Memorials in Byron's memory may be made to the Davenport YMCA or to the Davenport Library.

Byron was born on February 1, 1927 to Alexander and Rose Rovine. He attended Temple University and earned his M.S. Degree; he later attended Temple University Medical School and earned his M.D. He served with the United States Navy during World War II. Byron was united in marriage to Alice Harpring, MD on August 5, 1956 at his parents' house in Philadelphia. Shortly after their marriage, Byron and Alice moved to Davenport. Byron retired from Neurosurgery in 1992 and spent his days building intricate ships. He had his daily routine of going to the YMCA, the Davenport Library, and then coming home to work in the garden or on his ships.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 64 years, Alice; his children Sara Rovine, Joseph (Sumi Fasolo) Rovine, and Rachel Rovine; his granddaughter Yael Feder; and his grand-dog Carson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert Rovine.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting his obituary at www.cunnick-collins.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sarah and family, Although we didn´t know your Dad personally, our folks thought very highly of him. He was well regarded in his professional career and were sure he´s sorely missed. May you and your family treasure wonderful memories. Our deepest sympathy.
Steve and Ann Suiter
March 29, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. He was a wonderful man and a great Dr. he was a terrific member of the Quad Cities community. He will be missed by many friends, patients and people who crossed his path through the years.
Lisa Hawkinson
March 25, 2021
My sincere sympathy for your loss. I was a patient of Dr. Rovine´s years ago. He performed back surgery and my pain was immediately gone. I´ll never forget how he changed my life and hundreds of others, I´m sure. I thought of him often over the years. My sister-in-law, Francine, was his nurse. RIP Doctor
Sandy Paskvan
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results