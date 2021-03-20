Byron W. Rovine

February 1, 1927-March 13, 2021

BETTENDORF-Byron W. Rovine, MD, 94, of Bettendorf, Iowa; passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Private services were held and inurnment will be at the National Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois. Memorials in Byron's memory may be made to the Davenport YMCA or to the Davenport Library.

Byron was born on February 1, 1927 to Alexander and Rose Rovine. He attended Temple University and earned his M.S. Degree; he later attended Temple University Medical School and earned his M.D. He served with the United States Navy during World War II. Byron was united in marriage to Alice Harpring, MD on August 5, 1956 at his parents' house in Philadelphia. Shortly after their marriage, Byron and Alice moved to Davenport. Byron retired from Neurosurgery in 1992 and spent his days building intricate ships. He had his daily routine of going to the YMCA, the Davenport Library, and then coming home to work in the garden or on his ships.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 64 years, Alice; his children Sara Rovine, Joseph (Sumi Fasolo) Rovine, and Rachel Rovine; his granddaughter Yael Feder; and his grand-dog Carson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert Rovine.

