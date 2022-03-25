Carelyn "Charlie" Dann

September 2, 1951-March 21, 2022

DEWITT-Carelyn "Charlie" Dann, 70, of DeWitt, Iowa, died peacefully at home, Monday, March 21, 2022.

Carelyn Jean "Charlie" Dann was born September 2, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa, to Clarence and Beatrice (Smith) Hoffmann. She graduated from Central Community Schools in DeWitt in 1969. Charlie married John W. Dann on December 6, 1969. She owned and operated an antique business in DeWitt and later CharJohn Trucking with her husband, John. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Charlie was an avid seamstress, enjoyed crafting with her grandkids, playing Yahtzee and Dominoes, and was famous for her Christmas open-house gatherings. She loved traveling and took lots of pictures of her numerous trips. She also had many boating adventures with family and friends on the Wapsi. Charlie was the best Nana to her grandbabies, who will dearly miss her "Nana cakes."

She is survived by her children, Billie Jean Dann of Las Vegas, Nevada, Bobbie (Gary) Hemesath of DeWitt, and John "Jay" (Danielle Griffin) Dann of Atalissa; grandchildren, Brandi (Jack) Smith, Joseph (Amanda) Proud, James (Alexis) Proud, Mersaydes (Chris) Jansen, Carter Hemesath, Alayna Dann, Jackson Dann-Chambers, and Damian Dann; great-grandchildren, Makinley Rock, Brayden Bland, Hadley Smith, Carter Jansen, Maverick Proud, Scarlett Proud, and Kaiden Jansen; sisters, Lonni Meyer, Janice Richardsen, and brother, Otto (Tootie) Olsen; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by grandchildren, Maddie Hemesath and Marcus Dann, sisters, Delores Swim, Eleanor Olson, and Katheryn Matthiesen, a brother-in-law Gene Meyer, and her beloved dog, Charger.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.