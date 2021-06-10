Carl G. Nank

August 15, 1948-June 5, 2021

DAVENPORT-Carl G. Nank, 72, of Davenport, Iowa, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

Private family services will be held. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.

Carl George Nank was born August 15, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Carl George and Carmela Marie (Pistello) Nank. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1971 and married Connie Ahrens on January 28, 1972, in Davenport, Iowa. He worked at Oscar-Meyer from 1967 until her retired in 2001.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and listening to Patsy Cline on the vinyl. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Carl, especially his grandchildren.

Carl is survived by his wife, Connie; two daughters and sons-in-law, Becky (Doug) White of Davenport, and Shelly (Ryan) Thomas of Webster, Texas; grandchildren, Hannah (Austin) Hoffner, Tyler (Justine Danielsen) Marland, Tabatha Henry, Daniel (Mackenzie) Henry, Mercedez Henry, Joseph Thomas, and Stevi (Cody) Schaapveld; and two great-grandsons, Xander and Wyatt Schaapveld. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Bonnie and Carol.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.