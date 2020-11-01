Carla M. Coss

February 15, 1934-October 28, 2020

Funeral services for Carla M. Coss, 86, of Le Claire, Iowa, will be 10:30 am on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will follow at Durant Cemetery, Durant, Iowa. Family will greet friends on Tuesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm the funeral home. Carla passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Riverview Manor, Pleasant Valley, Iowa.

Carla M. Mordhorst was born on February 15, 1934 in Walcott, Iowa, the daughter of Gilbert and Elsie (Lage) Mordhorst. She married Gale "Spike" Coss on July 19, 1952 in Davenport. She worked at JI Case Company in Bettendorf, retiring in 1965.

She served as a Girl Scout Leader, the secretary of the Pleasant Valley Band Boosters, secretary of the Black Hawk P.T.A., Volunteer at Pleasant Valley Riverview Manor. She was a member of the Moose Lodge #28. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, bowling, hunting deer and turkey, fishing, camping, traveling across the United States and spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Gale, of Le Claire, Iowa; her children, Gayla (Jesse) Cook, of Rock Island, Illinois, Candy (Todd) Thomas, Lamoni, Iowa, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister; Phyllis Ann Riessen of Blue Grass, Iowa, and brother; Gary Fred Mordhorst of East Moline, Illinois

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gordon Coss and sister, Verla Dickens.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, 2208 E. 52nd Street, Suite B, Davenport, Iowa, 52807.

