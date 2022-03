Carlton Fletcher "Ce Ce" Williams

March 19, 2022

DAVENPORT-Carlton Fletcher "Ce Ce" Williams, 59, of Davenport, died Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Davenport. Funeral services to celebrate his life will 12 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Visitation will be held Monday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at funeral home.

