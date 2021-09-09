Menu
Carma J. Kronfeld
Carma J. Kronfeld

September 7, 2021

DAVENPORT-Carma J. Kronfeld of Davenport passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. A private funeral service and will be held through the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Memorial may be made to the family and online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Carma was born to Clyde & Bertha (Klopfenstein) Thompson in Washington, IA. She was united in marriage to Robert Kronfeld on August 18, 1963 in Washington, IA. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2011. Carma was a homemaker who held several other jobs over the years.

She is survived by her 11 children, 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and a brother.

Carma was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 2 sisters, and a brother.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 9, 2021.
