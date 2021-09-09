Carmen D. Kuchlenz

July 13, 1927-September 6, 2021

CAMANCHE-Carmen D. Kuchlenz, 94, of Camanche, passed away, Monday, September 6, 2021 at her home.

Funeral Services will be 10:30am, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30am to the service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Carmen Darlene Kuchlenz was born on July 13, 1927, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Marie (Arendt) Kuchlenz. She graduated from country school. She was in process control at GE for 27 years; retiring in 1990.

Carmen was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church - Camanche.

Carmen is survived by cousins: Henrietta Kuchlenz, Sally Flesch, Mark Flesch, and Erica Anderson; nieces & nephews: Susan Garris and Paul Kuchlenz; and great-niece and nephew: Alex Kuchlenz and Chelsie Kuchlenz.

Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers: Arnold and Donald.