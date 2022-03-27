Carol J. Alberti

February 18, 1947-March 20, 2022

COAL VALLEY-Carol J. Alberti, 75, a resident of Coal Valley, died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at her home.

There will be no services held at this time. Memorials may be made to the family. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Carol was born February 18, 1947 in Davenport, the daughter of Clarence and Ida Minnie (Thompson) Gilbert. She worked at Alcoa for 31 years, retiring in 2008.

Carol enjoyed playing cards, euchre, bingo, Pictionary, crafting, quilting, photography, and telling jokes. She was an avid animal and nature lover, enjoying watching birds, including eagles.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Tammy (Pat Simpson) Cox of Davenport and Michelle Bowser of Geneseo, Illinois; grandchildren, Matthew (Renae) White, Mindy White, Xana (Alec Cassini) Simpson, Robert Lynn, Alyssa Rea, and Carin Bowser; great-grandchildren, Keigan, Lynnan, Victoria, Sophia, Aria, Issac, and Isaiah; and sister, Cyndi Kerr of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Richard Gilbert and Dottie Forgie.

Online condolences may be made to Carol's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.