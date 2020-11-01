Carol Ann Dickel

July 23, 1938-October 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Carol Ann Dickel, 82, of Davenport, IA, passed away on October 28, 2020, at her home. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Carol was born on July 23, 1938, in Clinton, IA, to Marvin and Martha (Cady) Jorgensen. She earned her BSN degree in nursing. She worked for Mercy Hospital as a registered nurse, retiring after many years of service. Carol was an avid reader. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and also loved to travel across the U.S. One of her most memorable trips included a trip to Germany, with her daughter Julie, to visit her son Jeff who was stationed there in the U.S. Army. She was a lady on the go. Carol was well known for her style as well as her put together appearance. She especially enjoyed her hair days with her granddaughter, Megan.

Survivors include her children, Julie Marxen and Jeff Dickel; three grandchildren, Megan Marxen, Hannah Dickel and Claire Dickel; two great grandchildren, Mahki and Nova; and one brother, Jerry Jorgensen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Ronnie, and her longtime companion, Robert Kerns.