Carol Ann Hoxsey

September 26, 1942-October 10, 2020

OTTUMWA-Carol Ann Hoxsey, 78, of Ottumwa, died at 2:57 a.m. October 10, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

She was born September 26, 1942 in Davenport, IA to Roy and Mabel Reece Buri. She married Gearold Robert Hoxsey December 29, 1962.

Growing up in Davenport, she graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1961 and worked for a short time at Coney Island Restaurant.

She and her husband have lived in Ottumwa for the past 20 years.

She was a member and had taught Sunday school at El Bethel Assembly of God in Davenport and Hickory Grove Community Church in Ottumwa.

She enjoyed camping, sitting on the front porch and reading.

Surviving is her husband, Gearold; three children, David Hoxsey (Joni) of Texas, Robert Hoxsey of Hillsboro and Julie (Curtis) Blackwell of Ottumwa; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, John Buri of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jim Buri and a sister, Evelyn Block.

Private funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 14th at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa with Pastor Marthana Newland officiating. For those not able to attend the service, you may watch the service live from the Reece Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Shaul Cemetery.