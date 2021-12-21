Carol Clarice Fisher Briggs

October 20, 1933-December 20, 2021

Carol Clarice Fisher Briggs died peacefully on Monday, December 20 at Genesis East Hospital in Davenport, Iowa.

Memorial Services will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Davenport. Visitation will occur one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Davenport. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Carol Fisher was born at home in rural Chickasaw County, Iowa to Sophia and Roy Fisher on October 20, 1933. She graduated from Davenport High School and Marycrest College with a degree in Business Administration. After high school, Carol traveled to New Mexico and worked for the Mine Supply Company in Albuquerque. Upon return to the Quad Cities, she was employed by the Rock Island Motor Transit Company. Carol married Jack Briggs whom she later divorced but remained good friends until his passing.

Carol is best known for her 29 years of service as the bookstore manager at Marycrest College. Upon retirement, she stayed active as a private investigator for insurance companies.

Carol was heavily involved in church activities at the First Baptist Church of Davenport until health issues slowed her down. She was a current board member and former president of Church Women United of the Quad Cities. Carol was an active member of the Hannah Caldwell Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Society of the Mayflower Descendants. Her hobbies included genealogy, class reunions, bowling and roller skating in her younger years. She was also known for her love of all of God's creatures.

Carol is survived by her sister, Linda Heaton and her children, Sue (Rich) Hanas, Gary Cabel, Wayne (Rolonda) Cabel, Dave (Julie) Cabel and Lyn (Jim) Ross; her brother, Lester (Beverly) Fisher and their daughter Denise (Scott) Belom. Also surviving are her nephews, Jeff Fisher, Doug (Donna) Fisher, Nick Fisher, Terry (Jeanie) Fisher, Tim (Joe Clark) Fisher; nieces Debbie (Dick) Koontz and Jenny (Sherwin) Meier. Carol is also survived by several relatives young and old across the United States whom she loved, cherished, kept tabs on and took great pride in following their lives from childhood through adulthood.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, brother Virgil and his wife Loraine, and her niece Cheryl (Dick) Even.