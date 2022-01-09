Menu
Carol Jean Cousins
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021

Carol Jean Cousins

June 24, 1951-December 14, 2021

Carol Jean Cousins, formerly from Davenport, Iowa, passed away December 14, 2021 in Springdale, Arkansas.

She was born to Lester and Mildred Mowry in Lowden, Iowa on June 24, 1951. She preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kenneth Cousins.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas Mowry, from Springdale, Arkansas. Carol lived and worked in the Davenport, Iowa area most of her life. She battled type 1 diabetes for over 50 years.

No services are planned at this time.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Carol and I shared some great memories together. I new her since I was a teen-ager. Later in life Carol would come over to my house on Christmas and we did alot of cook-outs together in my backyard. I will really miss talking to her.
I am so very sad to read this. Carol and I were best friends in school, and she was my maid of honor when i got married. She would always call me at Christmas time and we would talk for hours. Kind of lost touch the last few years, but i want to express my deepest sympathy.
Pat Schulz
Friend
January 10, 2022
