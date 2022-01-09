Carol Jean Cousins

June 24, 1951-December 14, 2021

Carol Jean Cousins, formerly from Davenport, Iowa, passed away December 14, 2021 in Springdale, Arkansas.

She was born to Lester and Mildred Mowry in Lowden, Iowa on June 24, 1951. She preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kenneth Cousins.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas Mowry, from Springdale, Arkansas. Carol lived and worked in the Davenport, Iowa area most of her life. She battled type 1 diabetes for over 50 years.

No services are planned at this time.