Carol J. Engel

May 9, 1936-April 7, 2022

Carol J. Engel, 85, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation is Thursday, April 14, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorial Service is Friday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Weerts. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Inurnment will follow at the Rock Island Arsenal. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Carol was born May 9, 1936, to Edward and Dorothy (Cherney) Jacobs in Davenport. She graduated from Davenport High School. On June 8, 1957, Carol was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Raymond "Ray" Engel. She worked as a Realtor and volunteered at Genesis East for over 30 years in the gift shop. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Carol was an avid tennis player and enjoyed card club and birthday club. She spent every morning with a cup of coffee and a sudoku puzzle. Carol had a passion for travel, her favorite trip being to South Africa with Ray and her travel group. She never missed an opportunity to show her family "the elephant video," even for the hundredth time. Carol looked forward to the annual family trips, always dancing with the grandkids.

Creative, adventurous, radiant, joyful, and loving are just a few words that describe Carol. One couldn't help but smile when Carol walked into a room. She had the most infectious laugh and was always the life of the party. Carol lived life to the fullest and had a positive effect on every person she encountered.

Carol is survived by her husband, Ray; children: David Engel, Pam (Larry) Prunchak, Scott (Christi) Engel, Sherri (Ron), Stebniski, and Jill (Joe) Dankert; grandchildren: Zac, Nick, Michael, Danny, Kelsey, Karly, Courtney, Anna, and Jack; three great grandchildren: Mckenzie, Logan, and Carson; and a sister, Sharon Schmidt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dorothy Jacobs; a sister, Joyce Jacobs; and a grandchild, Alex Engel.