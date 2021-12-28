Menu
Carol J. Hartz
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
North Scott High School
FUNERAL HOME
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Carol J. Hartz

March 22, 1946-December 27, 2021

Carol J. Hartz, 75, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully Monday, December 27, 2021, in her home surrounded by family.

Carol Jean Long was born March 22, 1946, with her twin sister, Cherol, to Lester and Evelyn (Reger) Long in Princeton, Iowa. She graduated from North Scott High School. Carol married Norman Hartz in 1969. The couple farmed in rural DeWitt where she was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband Norm, her son Marvin, two wonderful step-sons, Brian (Debbie) and Robert; grandchildren, Robin, Jessie, Samantha, Tabitha, Robbie, April, Cindy, and Stacy; sisters, Cherol (Charles) Summers, Barbara Jacobs, Kay (Jack) Allbee, and Sandra (Brent Kuehl) Randolph.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Randy Long, Phillip Long, Sam Long, Dixie Mauer, and Leila Walsh.

A service to celebrate Carol's life will be announced in the spring.

The family wishes to thank the Genesis visiting nurses and staff of Genesis Hospice for all their care and attention to Carol.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Low Moor Lion's Club.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
