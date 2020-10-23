Carol Jean Cultice Seitz

December 8, 1939-October 8, 2020

At 80 years young, Carol Jean Cultice Seitz left our world suddenly and unexpectedly while out jogging. She was born in Dayton, OH to Rol W. Cultice and Irene Ellen Murray Cultice. She graduated from Centerville High School and later received an Associate in Arts - Junior College degree from Miami-Jacobs College. After marrying David W. Seitz, they relocated, eventually settling in Bettendorf, IA, where they raised four children (Scott Seitz, Amy Stoddard, Molly Kindelsperger, and Holly Bishop), welcomed four new family members through their kids' marriages (Tracy, Barry, Kent, and Blake), and celebrated the births of seven grandchildren (Sarah, Mark, Ben, Zach, Emma, Mattie, and Samantha). Carol recently retired to Cottonwood Heights, UT.

Carol left an indelible, undeniable impression on those whose paths she crossed. Every person was a friend to her, without prejudice. She was a force for good, bringing light and joy wherever she went, encouraging people to be their best selves, sharing generously, and never shying away from delivering a compliment or word of encouragement. Carol was deeply spiritual and devoted much of her life to her faith and church through ample volunteer work and generous giving. She was also a voracious reader, an avid exerciser, a prolific gardener, and an eager adventurer. Those of us fortunate enough to have known her will never forget her infectious smile, incredible kindness, quick wit, and youthful nature. To know her was to love her.

Celebrations of her life will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa on November 7 at 11:00am, and at St. James Episcopal Church in Midvale, UT on December 8 at 3:00pm. Attendance is limited given COVID considerations, so if you'd like to attend a service at one of Carol's churches, please reach out to [email protected] and indicate which church service you wish to attend. Her ashes will be interred at both locations. The St. Paul service will also be available online at https://youtu.be/0rtgdh0i96c.

Carol's charitable giving was as varied as her interests. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you remember Carol by supporting an organization or cause you feel connects you to Carol and her kind, selfless, caring spirit. Provide a day of volunteer work or make a financial contribution. She would love nothing more than this from you.