Carol Kay Hedman

March 29, 1947 - November 2, 2020

Carol Kay Hedman, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport, IA. Carol had advanced Alzheimer's disease. She contracted Covid-19, which contributed to her death. A private family service will be held, followed by burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Vandemore Funeral Home – Geneseo Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Carol was born to Rudy and Lela (Gilbertson) Willborn on March 29, 1947, in Darlington, WI. She graduated from high school in Darlington as valedictorian of her class. She attended two years of college at the University of Wisconsin, Platteville, and was hired by John Deere. For fourteen years she cared for her quadriplegic mother.

She met her husband, Jim Hedman, at Deere & Company, Moline, where they both worked in the Computer Center. They were married 32 years ago on the island of Maui. Carol was deeply religious. She made a trip to The Holy Land, and enjoyed Bible study classes. Her last travel was a special trip with Jim to Naples, Italy, five years ago.

Carol is survived by her husband, Jim, of Moline; step-sons, Timothy (Shawn A.) Hedman, and Shawn C. (Julia) Hedman, both of Florida; and two step-grandchildren, Max and Sabrina Hedman. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Liz (nee Hedman) Stone and brother-in-law, Richard Stone, of Geneseo; and a special cousin, Linda Willborn, of Wisconsin.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents.