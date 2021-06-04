Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Nielsen
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield
203 S. Main
Fairfield, IA

Carol Nielsen

June 13, 1935-May 31, 2021

Carol Nielsen age 85 of Fairfield, IA, formerly of Bettendorf, IA, and Port Aransas, TX passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living surrounded by her family.

Interment will be at a later date at Rock Island Arsenal Island in Rock Island, IL. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church (Fairfield, IA) or Habitat for Humanity and can be mailed to Gary Roth, 2278 Glasgow Road, Fairfield, Iowa 52556.

Carol was born in Englewood, New Jersey to Irving and Helen (Stripe) Wolf. She married Clarence Roth Jr. on June 22, 1952. He passed away in 1963. Carol was blessed to find love again and married Jack Nielsen July 30, 1966.

Carol received her Undergraduate Degree from the University of Iowa and a Master's Degree through St. Ambrose University. She was CFO of the Robert Young Mental Health Center in Rock Island, Illinois.

Carol will be missed by her children, Gary (Marjorie Evans) Roth of Fairfield, Coleen (John) DeLong of Big Bear, California, Lamont (Jamie) Roth of Minnesota, MN and Marcia (Bill) Tucci of Charlemont, MA; step children, Kris Shogren, Texas, Kera Holms, California, and Kiva Shogren, Iowa. Carol was known and loved by 12 grandchildren,7 step-grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Helen; and her husbands, Clarence Roth Jr. and Jack Nielsen.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at behnerfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.