Carol Nielsen

June 13, 1935-May 31, 2021

Carol Nielsen age 85 of Fairfield, IA, formerly of Bettendorf, IA, and Port Aransas, TX passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living surrounded by her family.

Interment will be at a later date at Rock Island Arsenal Island in Rock Island, IL. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church (Fairfield, IA) or Habitat for Humanity and can be mailed to Gary Roth, 2278 Glasgow Road, Fairfield, Iowa 52556.

Carol was born in Englewood, New Jersey to Irving and Helen (Stripe) Wolf. She married Clarence Roth Jr. on June 22, 1952. He passed away in 1963. Carol was blessed to find love again and married Jack Nielsen July 30, 1966.

Carol received her Undergraduate Degree from the University of Iowa and a Master's Degree through St. Ambrose University. She was CFO of the Robert Young Mental Health Center in Rock Island, Illinois.

Carol will be missed by her children, Gary (Marjorie Evans) Roth of Fairfield, Coleen (John) DeLong of Big Bear, California, Lamont (Jamie) Roth of Minnesota, MN and Marcia (Bill) Tucci of Charlemont, MA; step children, Kris Shogren, Texas, Kera Holms, California, and Kiva Shogren, Iowa. Carol was known and loved by 12 grandchildren,7 step-grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Helen; and her husbands, Clarence Roth Jr. and Jack Nielsen.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at behnerfh.com.