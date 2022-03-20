Carol A. Pajunen

August 29, 1953-March 13, 2022

DAVENPORT-Carol A. Pajunen, 68, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at her home. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Weerts Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Carol was born on August 29, 1953 in Davenport to Gerald and Betty (Hufford) Francis. She graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1972. She was united in marriage to George Pajunen on May 3, 1975 in Davenport. Carol enjoyed a simple life. She loved cooking and baking and enjoyed trying new recipes. She loved animals, especially her dog, Maggie.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, George; her son, Jessie Pajunen of Davenport; brother, Carl (Stacey) Francis; George's 4 sisters, 3 brothers and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Carmi Francis.