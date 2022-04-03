Carolyn Eggleston

August 29, 1935-February 11, 2022

DEWITT-Carolyn Eggleston, 86, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her home, Friday, February 11, 2022.

Carolyn Mae Eggleston was born on August 29, 1935, in Grundy Center, Iowa to Russel W. and Wilma L. (Hanna) Eggleston. Carolyn had an older sister Betty. Her mother passed away when Carolyn was six months old and she was raised by her father and grandparents for the early months of her life. Her father then married her stepmother, Joy, and another sister, Barbara was born. The family of five was united on the farm near Grundy Center. The family moved to Conrad, Iowa, where the three girls attended school.

Carolyn attended Conrad High School where she played "girls' basketball". It was the only athletic activity for girls, in those days. She loved telling about how she was selected to play center on the team because she was the tallest girl in school. She competed against other schools who had much taller girls at center. She graduated from high school in 1953 and went on to attend Iowa State Teachers College (now known as UNI) for her BA degree and to the University of Iowa for her Masters degree in Vocal Music Education.

Carolyn's teaching experience began in Postville, Iowa, and continued in Waterloo before reaching her best fit in DeWitt, Iowa. She was an engaging teacher who demanded the best from her students and taught them to excel in the choirs, Chamber Singers, and singing groups at various school activities. Her students were known for entering state and local contests and scoring very high marks for excellence. She made sure that most school activities included music in some form. Over the years, Carolyn directed many of the most popular and well-known Broadway musicals to the delight of high school students and their parents alike. Many of her students were music majors in college and a few went on to successful professional careers.

Carolyn, continued teaching in De Witt until retiring in 1993. She spent the next few years traveling, playing golf, and doing those things we all enjoy from retirement. In 2002, Carolyn met the man she had been searching for, John Edwards. She found someone who shared her love of music, traveling, playing golf, watching Cubs games and growing older as gracefully as possible. They were married in 2003. John is greatly missing her already!

A Celebration of Carolyn's Life will be held at 11: 00 AM on April 9, 2022, at the First Congregational United Church Of Christ at 520 11th Street East in De Witt, Iowa. Lunch will be provided after the service.

Carolyn can be honored by those who appreciated her as a teacher, admired her teaching skills and respected her as a person by donating to the Carolyn M. Eggleston Memorial Scholarship For Vocal Music. To donate by mail, send it to the Carolyn Eggleston Scholarship at P.O. Box 225, De Witt, IA 52742. To send it electronically, use the dbqfoundation.org/lincolnway website.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com