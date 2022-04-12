Carolyn J. Hoke

April 7, 1939-April 10, 2022

ELDRIDGE-Carolyn J. Hoke, 83, a resident of Eldridge, Iowa passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Iowa Masonic Health Facility in Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. John's United Methodist Church of Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice Compassus. Chambers Funeral Home of Eldridge is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born on April 7, 1939 in Mercer, Missouri, the daughter of Orville and Anna Faye (Martin) McCarty. Carolyn was united in marriage to Franklyn Hoke in Davenport, Iowa on December 24, 1955.

Carolyn was a devoted homemaker, wife, mom & grandma who loved to go fishing and enjoyed baking for her beloved family.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Franklyn; her daughter, Lori (William) Otten of Eldridge; her sons, Kenneth Hoke of Davenport, Brian (Tina) Miller of LeClaire, David (Leah) Miller of Bettendorf and Billy Joe (Jessica) Miller of Bettendorf; seventeen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and her son-in-law, Kevin Martin of Muscatine.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Martin; her sister, Darlene Miller and her brother, Kenneth McCarty.

