Carrie Sue Carstens

October 7, 1957-December 27, 2021

LECLAIRE-Carrie Sue Carstens, 64, of LeClaire, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 2:00-5:00pm at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 at Our Savior Presbyterian Church in Argo. Burial will be in Mt. Union Cemetery in Princeton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's or the family.

Carrie was born on October 7, 1957 in Davenport, the daughter of Carl & Carolyn Carstens. She started life two months early. She fought young and that fighting spirit continued on throughout her life. Growing up she loved to cut the hair of her sisters. She eventually got a degree in cosmetology where she would practice styling her mother's hair. She later went o to become a physical therapist assistant helping the elderly keep up their mobility. After an unfortunate work accident, she went on to get a degree in Health Information Technology.

She studied to be a minister and was a continuous student of the bible. Carrie was very active with her church and would proclaim her love for the lord by singing, playing guitar, and occasionally ministering. Her work and school accomplishments pale in comparison to her dedication to her family, her friends, and the Lord. She had a calming presence that will be remembered by all. Her youngest son, Carl, took solace in confiding in her knowing she would provide great advice and comfort for him. Always valuing the intangible joys of life, she would forgo her own wants and needs to assure those she loved had theirs met. There were Christmases where there was an abundance of gifts for her grandkids even when times were tough. During birthdays she would relish in the joy of making sure that balloons, a cake, and a card were provided no matter what.

Raised on the multi-generational farm of her family she developed a love of animals, nature, and the outdoors. She often would spend wonderful weekends with her grandchildren making them laugh, sharing stories, and having fun. She especially loved going camping with her granddaughters, making smores and playing cards and Yahtzee. She enjoyed hearing her granddaughters' stories of the funny things they did growing up while they sat around the campfire.

Spending time on Saturday mornings eating breakfast with her parents was always a joyous time for Carrie because she could catch up on how they were doing and they for her. When Jamie's children were growing up they would often find themselves at Applebee's on Wednesdays where they could eat and enjoy quality time together. Her oldest son Jimmy and his fiancée would spend time watching movies and often having light-hearted debates that would pit the girls against Jimmy and they loved every minute of it.

Carrie's favorite color was purple. We would be honored if you wish to commemorate her by adding it to your outfit. Carrie loved and adored her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Keith Evans of LeClaire; her sons, Jimmy Pearce (Tiffany DeClercq) of LeClaire and Carl (Sara) Pearce of Davenport; her grandchildren, Rhianna Gatlin, Melissa Gatlin (Rhesa Wolfe), Kayci Gatlin, Tyler Pearce, and Jonnie Pearce; her great-grandson, Matrix Wolfe; her parents, Carl and Carolyn Carstens of LeClaire; and her sisters, Connie (David) Dayton of Riverdale and Brenda (Dave) Chapman of LeClaire; many nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

