Cathie Nichols

February 24, 1951-December 17, 2020

DEWITT-Cathie Nichols, 69, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Cathie was born February 24, 1951, to Donald and Martha (Teeters) Heath in University City, Missouri. She grew up in Kirkwood, Missouri. She attended Drake University in Des Moines, where she met the love of her life, Norm Nichols. They were married on July 4th, 1972, in Kirkwood. Her education continued at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa, where she received an Associate Degree in Nursing. Cathie worked as the Director of Nursing at Vista Gardens in Red Oak, Iowa, and then as a registered nurse for 28 years at Genesis Medical Center, retiring in 2015.

Cathie was a longtime member of the Lincoln Highway Association, serving as president of the Iowa Chapter for 1 year. She was the proud owner of a classic 1964 Ford Galaxie, which she drove on the Cross Iowa tour. She was the only person to participate in every tour between 2005 and 2017. Cathie was also a member of the Clinton County Historical Society, and the Limestone Bluffs Association. She became a Master Gardener through the Iowa State Extension Service, having volunteered at the Vanderveer Botanical Center. Cathie was an avid scrapbooker, and an extensive traveler who visited all 7 continents.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Norm; daughters, Barbara Nichols of Cedar Rapids, Rhiannon Nichols (Joe Ende) of Taylor Ridge, Illinois, and an honorary daughter, Nancy Chapman (Jessie Peterson) of Cedar Rapids; a granddaughter, Ambrosia Essex (Dan King); 2 great-grandchildren, Leilani and Violet; and several honorary grandchildren that she acquired along the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in the funeral home, with Rev. Patricia Halverson of First Presbyterian Church, Davenport, officiating.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com