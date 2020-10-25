Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cathy Lynn McGill
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020

Cathy Lynn McGill

February 13, 1953 - October 21, 2020

Rock Island - Cathy Lynn McGill, 67, who resided at Friendship Manor, Rock Island, formerly of Moline, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home. Services for Cathy will be 11 am, Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. All visitors will be required to wear a facemask and maintain social distancing. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Moline.

Cathy was born on February 13, 1953 in Moline, a daughter of Donald and Jacqueline (Dierickx) McGill. Cathy had been a volunteer at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. She was a 35-year surviving recipient of a heart and double lung transplant in 1985 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. She later received a kidney transplant in 2005 from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Cathy is believed to be one of the oldest living transplant recipient at the time of her death. Cathy loved to travel and made many trips to Hawaii.

Survivors include her mother, Jackie McGill, Rock Island; brother, Ronald (Amy) McGill, Blue Grass, Iowa; nephew, Alex McGill, Davenport; niece, Abby (Jeff) Less, Waukee, Iowa; great nieces, Nora and Mila; and several cousins.

Cathy was preceded in death by her father; grandparents; cousins, Steve Hermann and Steve McGill.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201
Oct
26
Service
11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So saddened today to see Cathy has passed away. I met her At the library where she would do her research for her work. She was a very intelligent and sweet lovely lady. I feel honored to be a acquaintance of hers. She is the lady I will never forget. God bless her.
Candace Munoz
October 23, 2020